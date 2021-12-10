Umbrella Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.31 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $20.59 million and $1.31 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00129954 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.