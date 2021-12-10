UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to report $48.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.80 million. UMH Properties posted sales of $42.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year sales of $188.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.53 million to $189.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $195.67 million, with estimates ranging from $191.10 million to $200.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,234.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.