Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. Truist lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,584,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,689 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.