UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.35

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 1090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

UNCFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UniCredit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

