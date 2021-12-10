UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.26.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

