UniLayer (LAYER) Price Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.00207215 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,090,721 coins. UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the exchanges listed above.

