UniLend (UFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $20.85 million and $2.33 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007077 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

