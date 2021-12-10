Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by 56.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Union Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $11.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.15 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Union Pacific stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Union Pacific worth $1,132,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

