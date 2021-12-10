Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €34.03 ($38.24).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($38.88) price objective on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on Uniper in a report on Monday, November 8th.

ETR UN01 opened at €39.85 ($44.78) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €34.36. Uniper has a twelve month low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

