Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.03. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 24,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of Unique Fabricating stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.