United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €39.00 ($43.82) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of UTDI opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. United Internet has a twelve month low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.40.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.