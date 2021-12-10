United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been given a €39.00 ($43.82) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Internet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of UTDI opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. United Internet has a twelve month low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a twelve month high of €39.34 ($44.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.40.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.