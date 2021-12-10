United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €39.00 ($43.82) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €33.46 ($37.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is €33.23 and its 200 day moving average is €34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. United Internet has a 52-week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 52-week high of €39.34 ($44.20).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

