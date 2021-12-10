United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will report sales of $421.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.04 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $384.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS.

UTHR stock opened at $187.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.55.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total transaction of $1,136,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

