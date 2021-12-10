Unitrade (TRADE) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $297,510.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00040200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.14 or 0.00211256 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,457,237 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Unitrade

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

