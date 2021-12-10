Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Unum Group posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

NYSE UNM opened at $24.14 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

