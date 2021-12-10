Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) versus Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Critical Review

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Upland Software and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software -18.52% 5.83% 1.76% Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upland Software and Bandwidth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software $291.78 million 2.08 -$51.22 million ($1.87) -10.62 Bandwidth $343.11 million 5.15 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -44.49

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Upland Software. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upland Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upland Software and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software 0 2 6 0 2.75 Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70

Upland Software presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.15%. Bandwidth has a consensus price target of $151.25, suggesting a potential upside of 115.91%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Upland Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Upland Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Upland Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Upland Software on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud. The company was founded by John T. McDonald in July 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.