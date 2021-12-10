uPlexa (UPX) Trading Down 1% This Week

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $554,414.92 and approximately $1,925.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

