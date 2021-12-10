UREEQA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $33,876.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UREEQA has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,952.69 or 0.08217222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00082029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.46 or 1.00085257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002749 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

