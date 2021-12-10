USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stake Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,299 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USNA stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $33,945.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $127,227.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015 shares of company stock valued at $401,697 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

