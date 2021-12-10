USDJ Market Cap Reaches $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.20 or 0.08225549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00081200 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,375.62 or 0.99948646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00056857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002757 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

