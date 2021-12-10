USDK Hits Market Cap of $28.66 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.66 million and $218.01 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.06 or 0.08266509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00084472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.94 or 0.99885923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002779 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

