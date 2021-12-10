Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USNZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

USNZY opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.