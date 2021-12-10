Utrust Price Reaches $0.29 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $130.86 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00207699 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.