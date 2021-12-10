Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells $53,104.00 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 3,319 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $53,104.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.94. 564,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $492,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Utz Brands by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

