v.systems (VSYS) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $46.01 million and $4.53 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,360,171,703 coins and its circulating supply is 2,436,563,239 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

