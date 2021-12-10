Vale (NYSE:VALE) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VALE. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.50 on Friday. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. Analysts predict that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vale by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

