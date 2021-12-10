Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.92

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $15.69. Valeo shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 44,125 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VLEEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised shares of Valeo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

