Validity Price Down 15.9% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Validity has a total market cap of $27.01 million and $2.96 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Validity has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00012529 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000044 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00063794 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.39 or 0.00472228 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,460,979 coins and its circulating supply is 4,457,142 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

