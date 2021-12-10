Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (TSE:VDY)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$42.24 and last traded at C$42.19. 20,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 97,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.73.

