Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,138 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Wit LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

