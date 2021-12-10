Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.2% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $97.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

