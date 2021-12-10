Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $190.75 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $197.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.65.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

