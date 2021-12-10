Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Reduced by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,554 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 37,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

