Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,319 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

