Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $62.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

