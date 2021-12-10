Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $237.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.60 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

