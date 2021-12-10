Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,739. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.