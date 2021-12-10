Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Down 34.6% Over Last 7 Days

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $182.03 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for about $4.70 or 0.00009814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00344251 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000987 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.97 or 0.01410280 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,733 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

