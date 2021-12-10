Veil One Day Trading Volume Tops $391.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, Veil has traded down 16% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $998,855.16 and approximately $391.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,719.21 or 0.98978844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00281336 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.24 or 0.00394595 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00166256 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010113 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008891 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars.

