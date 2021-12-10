Velas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.02 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Velas has a market capitalization of $658.51 million and $8.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003232 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003511 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,234,207,438 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

