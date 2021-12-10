Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.09 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $656.52 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003494 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,234,207,398 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.