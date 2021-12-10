Venus (XVS) Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $176.05 million and $12.23 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $15.16 or 0.00032015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.48 or 0.99384565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.64 or 0.00751112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,613,950 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.