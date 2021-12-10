Verasity (VRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.92 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $170.37 million and $68.92 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00099383 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

