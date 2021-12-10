Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

