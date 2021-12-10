Verso Price Hits $0.0863 on Major Exchanges (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Verso has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $83,354.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verso has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00056490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.54 or 0.08259663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00085562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.33 or 0.99885818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About Verso

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

