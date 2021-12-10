Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) PT Lowered to €50.00 at Barclays

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from €52.00 ($58.43) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vicat in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDCVF remained flat at $$38.80 during midday trading on Friday. Vicat has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

