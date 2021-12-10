VINchain (VIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $276,843.00

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. VINchain has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $276,843.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007063 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

