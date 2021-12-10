Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 6,000 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after purchasing an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 116,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,294,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.40 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.31 and a 200-day moving average of $239.63.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.71, for a total value of $14,335,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $942,905.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 472,869 shares of company stock valued at $142,251,283. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

