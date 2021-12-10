Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 3,500 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $639,249,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 201.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,614 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $327,493,000 after purchasing an additional 796,591 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $608,311,000 after purchasing an additional 568,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE stock opened at $254.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.55. The company has a market cap of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $178.80 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

