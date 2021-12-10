Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $4,804,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,674 shares of company stock worth $6,376,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.88.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $252.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

